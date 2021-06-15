Plan ahead: Gowen Road Interchange on I-84 will be closed overnight for chip-sealing

Drivers who use the Gowen Road Interchange entrance or exit ramps on eastbound Interstate 84 in Boise will need to use an alternative route overnight Wednesday.

The interchange will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday so crews can chip-seal pavement on Gowen Road, according to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the Eisenman Road Interchange.

“Crews are working hard through Wednesday night to complete the Gowen Interchange to minimize impacts to Gowen Road traffic,” ITD Project Manager Patrick Kelly said in the release. “Their goal is to be complete before traffic onset on Thursday morning.”

Crews have been seal-coating I-84 lanes between the Broadway and Eisenman interchanges throughout June, along with ramps at Broadway, Gowen, Eisenman and Blacks Creek. The $2.2 million project is scheduled to be complete in late June.

For updated traffic information on ramp closures and detours, call 511 or visit 511.idaho.gov.