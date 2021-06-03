Traffic & Transportation
Big-rig collision near Sand Hollow, Idaho, closes all westbound I-84 lanes to traffic
A crash Thursday evening on Interstate 84 closed all westbound lanes near the Sand Hollow exit, northwest of Caldwell, according to Idaho State Police.
A tractor-trailer tipped over, according to police, and blocked all lanes to traffic. Eastbound lanes are not affected.
Police received a call about the collision at 7:41 p.m. Thursday, and just before 8 p.m. police were not yet at the scene.
