Big-rig collision near Sand Hollow, Idaho, closes all westbound I-84 lanes to traffic

A crash Thursday evening on Interstate 84 closed all westbound lanes near the Sand Hollow exit, northwest of Caldwell, according to Idaho State Police.

A tractor-trailer tipped over, according to police, and blocked all lanes to traffic. Eastbound lanes are not affected.

Police received a call about the collision at 7:41 p.m. Thursday, and just before 8 p.m. police were not yet at the scene.

