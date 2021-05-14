Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on I-84 in Caldwell. Boisean dies in crash near Banks

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality on Interstate 84 in Caldwell that occurred when a semitrailer hit a man who was walking along the highway.

State troopers were called to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Friday along I-84 near milepost 26, according to a news release from ISP. The semitrailer was traveling in the westbound lanes when it struck a man. Police said the man died from his injuries at the scene. His name was not made public Friday.

Boise woman killed in April crash south of Banks

Idaho State Police said in a news release that a Boise resident was killed in a crash in Boise County in late April.

At around 2:20 p.m. on April 28, troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Idaho 55 south of Banks. Authorities say an SUV driven by Eva Kivett, 79, was headed south on 55 when Kivett drove off the roadway, overcorrected and lost control of the car. The SUV overturned and went down a steep embankment, partially landing in the south fork of the Payette River.

Kivett was wearing her seat belt. She was taken via helicopter to the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she died from her injuries. Next of kin has been notified, ISP said.