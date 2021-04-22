Eastbound lanes to close on Chinden Boulevard for months, expect ‘significant delays’

Several eastbound lanes on West Chinden Boulevard will be closed for several months at the intersection with North Linder Road, the Idaho Transportation Department says.

An eastbound right-turn lane and two through lanes will be close starting Thursday night, April 22, according to an ITD news release. A left-turn lane and one through lane will remain open, but officials warn commuters to expect “significant delays at peak travel time.”

“Westbound traffic will not be affected,” the release said.

ITD is in the process of widening Chinden, a major thoroughfare in the Treasure Valley. The intersection in Meridian will close until late this summer to expand the road to include two through-lanes in each direction. A center median along Chinden between Linder and Meridian Road will also be added.