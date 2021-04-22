Boise police search for missing man. Family says he’s been out of contact for months

Police are searching for a missing Boise man.

The Boise Police Department is looking for a missing 34-year-old man who has not been in contact with family in months, according to a news release.

Police were contacted by the out-of-state family of the man, Antjuan, on March 30, according to the release, and family members said they had “not seen or heard from him in several months.”

“His family and police are worried because they say it’s unusual for him to go this long without checking in,” according to the release.

Antjuan is about 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a pierced nose and ears, and forearm tattoos, the release said.

Police are asking that anyone with information call 208-377-6790.