Tractor-trailer collision in Caldwell kills Oregon man, sends Idaho driver to hospital

An Oregon man traveling on Interstate 84 in Caldwell late Friday morning was killed after a pair of tractor-trailers collided, according to Idaho State Police.

Clifford Dow, 34 of White City, Oregon, was driving his rig west on I-84 at around 11:40 a.m. when an eastbound semitrailer driven by Jesus Gastelum Corrales, 24, of Glenns Ferry, went across the median and hit Dow’s truck, according to an ISP news release.

Dow died at the scene, near milepost 29 in Caldwell, ISP said. Gastelum Corrales was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment; his condition was not known.

All eastbound and westbound lanes on I-84 are open to traffic, according to ISP, but the westbound Exit 29 ramp (Franklin Road) is closed.