5-year-old boy dies after an ATV crash in Payette County. Here’s what we know.

A 5-year-old boy is dead after an ATV crash in Payette County.

Deputies were dispatched around 12:50 p.m. Saturday to a home just off Hill Road after the crash, according to a news release from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived and found that the child had been riding on the ATV when it overturned in a pasture, and the child was thrown off. Family members were supervising nearby. An initial investigation led the Sheriff’s Office to believe the child was not wearing a helmet.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as police and fire crews from Payette, arrived at the scene. Payette County Paramedics and an air ambulance rendered first aid, but the child died.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine the child’s cause of death, the news release said.