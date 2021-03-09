Idaho man dead after hit-and-run crash in Caldwell. Police are looking for a suspect.

An Idaho man is dead and police are searching for a suspect following an auto-pedestrian crash turned into a hit-and-run in Caldwell.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, Idaho State Police troopers were called to the scene of a crash near the intersection of Montana Avenue and Helena Drive, according to a news release from state police.

Troopers found that a vehicle had struck 23-year-old Caldwell resident Derek Maxwell on Montana Avenue between Helena Drive and Larch Street. State police say the vehicle that hit Maxwell later fled the area.

Maxwell died from his injuries, according to ISP.

State police are searching for the vehicle and driver responsible for the 23-year-old’s death. Troopers described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark blue or black Ford Explorer or Ford Expedition from the mid-2000s.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the crash, please call Idaho State Police Dispatch at 208-846-7500.