2 people taken to hospital after helicopter crash in Boise County

Numerous first responders are at the scene of a helicopter crash that took place Friday in Boise County.

Two people were taken to nearby hospitals after a helicopter went down between Horseshoe Bend and Gardena, according to Boise County dispatchers.

It was not immediately clear what condition the two people were in.

The crash occurred at around noon Friday. Dispatchers say the helicopter went down just off Jerusalem and Porter Creek roads, which is located to the north of Horseshoe Bend.

Multiple units from the Boise County Sheriff’s Office were still at the scene as of 3 p.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

