Idaho National Guard identifies the 3 Treasure Valley men killed in helicopter crash

The Idaho National Guard has identified the three men killed Tuesday when an UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed outside of Boise.

In a news release Thursday, the Guard identified the three as Idaho residents who resided in the Treasure Valley:

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, 43, of Boise

Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39, of Boise

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer, 43, of Nampa

Anderson, a senior instructor pilot, served in the Idaho Guard since 2008. He was also a husband with four children.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson and his wife in an undated photo. Idaho National Guard

Laubhan served in the Guard since 2010, and was listed as an instructor pilot at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan with his family in an undated photo. Supplied, Idaho National Guard

Peltzer was a pilot who served in the Idaho Guard since 2005. Like Laubhan, he is also survived by his wife and two children.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer and one of his two children in an undated photo. Idaho National Guard

The three, who were the only ones on the helicopter, were conducting a routine training flight when the aircraft crashed. The crew last made contact with air control at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night. Just after 8 p.m., an emergency transmitter was activated and a search for the aircraft began immediately. Search crews located the downed aircraft around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and confirmed there were no survivors of the crash.

Lt. Col. Nicole Washington, commander of the 1st Battalion, 183rd Aviation Regiment of the Idaho Guard, said during a Wednesday news conference that there were no distress calls made before the crash.

Washington added that she knew all three men personally, and said the crash leaves a “tremendous, indescribable void” within the Guard.

“The sudden and tragic loss of three of our fellow Guardsmen is extremely heartbreaking to every member of our Idaho National Guard family,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general and commander of the Idaho Guard, in a news release.

During a news conference Wednesday, Garshak and other state officials offered their condolences for the three Guard personnel killed. Idaho Gov. Brad Little ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the deceased soldiers.

Garshak added Thursday that he and others in the Guard have received an outpouring of support since the crash.

“I have received numerous messages of condolence from many people here in Idaho and throughout the nation, and all of your thoughts, prayers and support are sincerely appreciated and much needed. It is very comforting, at such a challenging time, to have the care and support of so many.”