Helping Works

Tee up for a fundraiser for the Meridian Canine Rescue at Idaho golf course

Fore! Enjoy playing golf while helping the dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 8 at River Birch Golf Course.
Fore! Enjoy playing golf while helping the dogs at the Meridian Canine Rescue Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 8 at River Birch Golf Course. Sharette Kitzhaber, MCR volunteer

Meridian Canine Rescue, an Idaho no-kill dog shelter, organized its inaugural golf fundraiser last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It being an outdoor event — allowing plenty of space for social distancing — played in its favor for not becoming one of many on the 2020 cancellation/postponement list.

As we venture into the latter half of 2021, COVID-19 cases are unfortunately on the rise, and the pandemic is still very much here. But outdoor activities still can be appealing.

And what a perfect way to spend your outdoor day — playing golf and helping dogs!

The second Meridian Canine Rescue Charity Golf Tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 8, at River Birch Golf Course, 3740 N. Pollard Lane, Star. Registration starts at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Golfers will have the opportunity to compete for various prizes: putting, longest drive, closest to the pin, and a hole-in-one hole for at least a $10,000 prize.

All proceeds will benefit Meridian Canine Rescue and its mission “to save dogs’ lives through storytelling and education,” according to a news release.

“In our first tournament last year, we raised $12,000, with every hole being sponsored and 122 golfers, which was so much more than we expected,” shared Cassie Jordan, tournament direction and volunteer. “We even had golfers come as far as Portland, Oregon, to support us.”

Cost is $125 per player or $500 per foursome, and includes lunch, cart and one drink ticket. Deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 1.

The fundraiser is also made possible by the support of Golfing 4 Charity Corp, which helps to organize golf tournaments for nonprofits.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

For more information or to register, go to meridianrescue.org/events/golf-tournament.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michelle Jenkins
Michelle Jenkins
Michelle Jenkins compiles event calendars, archives and writes a Helping Works column for the Idaho Statesman. She attended Boise State University and grew up in New Plymouth, Idaho.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service