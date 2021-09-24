West Ada middle school science teacher named Idaho’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Crossroads Middle School teacher Todd Knight speaks to his students after Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra informed him that he was chosen as the 2022 Teacher of the Year during a surprise visit to his classroom on Thursday. smiller@idahostatesman.com

Todd Knight was teaching a class Thursday at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian when he got a surprise visit.

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra walked into the room, with balloons and a check for $1,000, and announced to Knight that he had been chosen as Idaho’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Knight, a science teacher, broke down in tears when he found out he had received the honor.

“It’s like winning a lottery ticket,” he told the Idaho Statesman.

After he found out he had won, students in his class went around the room and said one word trying to describe what he was feeling. They were all along the same lines: shocked, grateful, even mind-boggling.

The Teacher of the Year program is described by the Department of Education as “one of the most prestigious honors for teachers.” Teachers of the year serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

This year, the department received about 150 nominations for the honor, which resulted in 39 teacher applications. Knight was then selected by a committee out of 10 finalists, the department said.

On Thursday, Ybarra and West Ada Superintendent Derek Bub participated in a small ceremony for Knight. Teachers and children from the middle school also attended, cheering when Knight was announced as the awardee.

In explaining what Teacher of the Year was to the middle school students, Ybarra made a simple comparison.

“It’s kind of like the president of the United States,” she said. “You only have one president, you only have one Teacher of the Year.”

Knight has taught at Crossroads since 2014. Over the past five years, he has served as the digital technology lead and chair of the science department. He teaches classes including physical science, pre-engineering technology and introduction to coding.

During the ceremony, Knight was described as a teacher who truly cares about his students and their growth, and someone who has brought new and innovative strategies to make learning fun and relatable.

Ybarra used Knight’s own words when recognizing him and his contributions to his students and the school.

“In this teacher’s words … ‘I do not teach science. Rather, I use science to teach you critical skills that you will use the rest of your life,’ ” Ybarra said. “And instead of lecturing about Newton’s laws of motion, this person inspires students to show what they know and learn in the process.”

For example, Knight had students write a research paper on how tackling in football demonstrates equal and opposite reactions in science, and how tug of war shows inertia, Ybarra said.

When it was his turn to get on the stage, Knight said it was humbling to be chosen as the recipient. But it’s not something he could have done alone, he said, crediting the whole school staff.

“We build on each other and we build each other up. We are all here,” he said. “We’re all here to help out and help you guys.”

Principal Joe Palaia, who nominated Knight for the award, commended Knight for his ability to connect with students and help them achieve their potential.

“Todd finds ways to kindle curiosity and reignite the spark of learning that many of our students have all but abandoned,” Palaia said.

Knight’s two young children, his wife and his mother also attended the ceremony, cheering for his accomplishment.

Last year, Jorge Pulleiro, who is now the new associate principal at Twin Falls High School, was awarded Teacher of the Year.

Becca Savransky covers education for the Idaho Statesman in partnership with Report for America. The position is partly funded through community support. Click here to donate