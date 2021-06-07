Buy a bucket of paint to help NeighborWorks Boise’s Paint the Town event

Help refresh the homes of senior and disabled neighbors by buying a bucket of paint for this year’s Paint the Town on Saturday, June 12. Courtesy of NeighborWorks® Boise

If you didn’t get a chance to volunteer on a team for this year’s Paint the Town in the Boise area, there is still a way to contribute to an “Idaho tradition that has served thousands of seniors and disabled residents for 38 years,” according to its website.

Buy the paint!

The 39th annual Paint the Town, hosted by NeighborWorks Boise, will take place on Saturday, June 12. However, you can still donate to the cause by purchasing a bucket of paint, which makes the entire event possible.

The program has helped revitalize more than 3,000 homes of disabled, elderly and veteran neighbors of ours in the Treasure Valley — people who are unable to do the work themselves because of financial or physical constraints.

Volunteers form teams to repair, prep and paint homes that have been selected across the Treasure Valley. This year, 25 houses will get a fresh coat of paint. That’s a lot of buckets!

Go to nwboise.org/paint-the-town to purchase paint. The deadline for “Buy A Bucket” is Thursday, June 10.

And for those who would like to be considered to have their house painted for next year’s Paint the Town, visit the website to be added to the wait list.