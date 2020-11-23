Soroptimist gift drive: Bring holiday cheer to an Idaho senior, foster child

Unfortunately, there will not be a wish list printed on Thanksgiving in the Idaho Statesman for the Soroptimist International of Boise Holiday Project, the communitywide gift-giving campaign to bring Christmas to Treasure Valley seniors and foster children.

And we have COVID-19 to thank for that.

The annual tradition that goes back to 1957 won’t be stopped, though. It’s just getting tweaked to protect the health of all those involved.

Therefore, out of safety concerns for donors, recipients and Boise Soroptimist members, the project moved to an online platform. Through Amazon Wish Lists, donors can browse through all of the items and complete their shopping without leaving the house.

Once the gift is purchased, it will be sent to a central shipping location (the Water Ski Pro Shop), where SI Boise members will distribute the gifts to the Department of Health and Welfare and multiple nursing homes on a weekly basis.

For those interested in bringing some much-needed joy and hope to Treasure Valley seniors citizens and foster kids this holiday season, you have until Dec. 6 to access the lists and fulfill the wish items at soroptimistboise.org/holiday.

Another option — let Soroptimist shop for you. Just make a cash donation either through PayPal at soroptimistboise.org/holiday or mail a check to: Holiday Project, Soroptimist International of Boise, P.O. Box 8885, Boise, ID 83707, and specify how the funds should be disbursed (either to seniors or fosters).

Yet another option is to purchase $25 gift cards to Walmart, Target, Fred Meyer, Dutch Bros., Wahooz Family Fun Zone, T.J. Maxx, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Zumiez, Urban Air Adventure Park, or Vans, and mail them to Soroptimist International of Boise.

For more information, go to soroptimistboise.org or email siboise@soroptimist.net.