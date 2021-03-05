What went wrong in Idaho National Guard helicopter crash? Preliminary findings released

Idaho National Guard leadership said weather and human factors were the main contributors to the fatal helicopter crash in February that killed three pilots outside of Boise.

Due to weather, those inside the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter lost outside visuals and only had 14 seconds to correct their elevation. However, the crew was unable to do so and crashed, according to the Idaho Guard.

During a news conference Friday at Gowen Field, officials gave further details of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash southeast of Boise on the night of Feb. 2, killing all three men onboard.

Col. Christopher Burt, state Army aviation officer for the Idaho Guard, said investigators did not find any mechanical issues during the preliminary investigation. However, the crash remains under investigation and findings have yet to be finalized.

The three men who died in the crash — Jesse Anderson, George “Geoff” Laubhan and Matthew Peltzer —were members of the 1st Battalion of the 183rd Aviation Regiment and were decorated chief warrant officers. All three lived in the Treasure Valley, and each were survived by a wife and children.

The crash occurred sometime around 8:05 p.m. on Feb. 2 during a training exercise, as Guard officials in Boise were notified by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center in Florida that it had received an active emergency transmitter from the Black Hawk. The transmitter gave local flight officials a grid and starting point for a search, which began immediately.

After several hours of searching, rescue crews located the downed aircraft at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 3 and confirmed that there were no survivors.

The fatal Black Hawk crash was the fourth to occur in the United States since 2019, with nine National Guardsmen dying in crashes in New York, California and Minnesota.

After the crash in Idaho, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, asked newly appointed U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to investigate the string of crashes and give a classified briefing on the findings.

Despite the calls to investigate, Army National Guard officials later said they would continue to fly Black Hawks.

“Based on the current data, the Army does not see a mishap trend with National Guard UH-60s (Black Hawks),” Army spokesman Jason Waggoner told McClatchy News. “There are currently no plans to conduct an Army-level stand down. Any lower-level stand down would be up to the unit.”

