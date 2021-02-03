3 Idaho National Guard members dead in Tuesday night helicopter crash near Lucky Peak

Three members of the Idaho Army National Guard were killed when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed just south of Lucky Peak near Boise on Tuesday.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Idaho National Guard. The three killed were participating in a “routine training flight,” and they were the only people on board when the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed.

“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general and commander of the Idaho National Guard, said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”

Before the crash, Guard officials last spoke to the helicopter crew at 7:45 p.m. An emergency transmitter locator onboard the helicopter was activated around 8 p.m., causing Guard crews to immediately begin a search with both air and ground crews.

Search teams found the aircraft and personnel around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

Names of those killed have not yet been released, pending notification of family.