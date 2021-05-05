Boise & Garden City

How much does Ada County pay its employees? Search our new database

By Hayley Harding and

Audrey Dutton

Dr. Garth Warren, chief forensic pathologist for Ada County, is its highest-paid employee.
Ada County has about 2,000 employees as of January, county payroll data show.

The highest-paid employee? Garth Warren, chief forensic pathologist for the county. He made $318,648 a year as of January.

The lowest-paid employees are part-time drug screen technicians, who make $11.92 an hour.

The three Ada County commissioners, who are full time, make $117,550, or $56.51 hourly.

The average county employee makes $27.71 an hour, or $57,642 a year.

See the hourly pay rate for Ada County employees as of January:

The Statesman obtained this payroll data from the county through a public records request.

