Grass fire in Foothills near Warm Springs Avenue burns 100 acres but no structures

A grass and brush fire late Tuesday afternoon in the Foothills near Warm Springs Avenue grew to a little more than 100 acres before firefighters from four departments were able to extinguish it, according to the Boise Fire Department. No structures were burned and no one was injured.

Bureau of Land Management crews also responded to the fire, with the Meridian and Eagle departments assisting, and the BLM has taken the lead in the investigation. As of Wednesday the cause of the fire remained unknown.

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Boise Fire’s Twitter page, in brown grass near Pet Haven Lane and Teresa Drive, which both abut Warm Springs in East Boise.