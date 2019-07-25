Environment

Wildfire at INL burns 113,000 acres, but officials say it’s near containment

How to protect your home from wildfires

Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire. By
Up Next
Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire. By

Fire officials expected that the Sheep Fire, which burned more than 113,000 aces near the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho, would be contained by the end of the day.

INL reported Thursday that work would continue as normal at the lab, after nonessential employees were previously evacuated. The Bureau of Land Management will do a fly-over Thursday and will provide updated information on current containment percentage.

The fire started Monday evening after a lightning strike in the area, but no one was injured in the fire and structures were not damaged. As of Wednesday, the fire was at 60 percent containment.

Routine radiological monitoring at all site locations is consistent with normal background levels at the nuclear lab.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Ruth Brown
Ruth Brown
Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.
  Comments  