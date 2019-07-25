Environment
Wildfire at INL burns 113,000 acres, but officials say it’s near containment
Fire officials expected that the Sheep Fire, which burned more than 113,000 aces near the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho, would be contained by the end of the day.
INL reported Thursday that work would continue as normal at the lab, after nonessential employees were previously evacuated. The Bureau of Land Management will do a fly-over Thursday and will provide updated information on current containment percentage.
The fire started Monday evening after a lightning strike in the area, but no one was injured in the fire and structures were not damaged. As of Wednesday, the fire was at 60 percent containment.
Routine radiological monitoring at all site locations is consistent with normal background levels at the nuclear lab.
