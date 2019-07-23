Environment
10,000-acre wildfire near INL causes evacuations of all non-essential lab employees
The Sheep Fire, located in eastern Idaho near the Idaho National Laboratory, has stretched 10,000 acres and triggered the evacuations of all non-essential lab employees.
According to INL, the fire is now located closer to the central region of the INL Site. The wildfire, ignited on Monday by lightning, started south of Highway 33 and north of Highway 20, near INL’s eastern boundary.
INL personnel are responding to investigate the incident; and state, county and tribal officials are being notified. Bureau of Land Management and INL fire crews are working together to fight the fire.
