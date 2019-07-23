10,000-acre wildfire near INL causes evacuations of all non-essential lab employees

How to protect your home from wildfires Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire.

The Sheep Fire, located in eastern Idaho near the Idaho National Laboratory, has stretched 10,000 acres and triggered the evacuations of all non-essential lab employees.

According to INL, the fire is now located closer to the central region of the INL Site. The wildfire, ignited on Monday by lightning, started south of Highway 33 and north of Highway 20, near INL’s eastern boundary.

#SheepFire is approximately 10,000 acres burning on the Idaho National Laboratory site. BLM and INL resources are fighting the fire. Information updates are being posted at @INL and at https://t.co/CGKmPdVXET . #BLMIFDFire pic.twitter.com/uDsR7WGVQf — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 23, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

INL personnel are responding to investigate the incident; and state, county and tribal officials are being notified. Bureau of Land Management and INL fire crews are working together to fight the fire.

This is a breaking news story that the Idaho Statesman will continue to update today.