State to pay $78,000 to national search firm to find next U of I president

Storbeck Pimentel & Associates, a company that specializes in executive searches for the education and nonprofit sectors, will lead the search for the next University of Idaho president.
The company, which has offices in Pennsylvania and California, counts Butler, Columbia and Purdue universities among its clientele.
Embroiled University of Idaho President Chuck Staben will leave the school after the 2018-19 school year, the last year of his existing contract, which the Idaho Board of Ed declined to renew. Staben’s departure comes on the heels of allegations surrounding the school’s former athletic director Rob Spear, who was accused of mishandling reports of sexual assaults and harassment by U of I athletes. Spear was fired in August.
The search for Staben’s replacement is currently underway and will cost the state $78,400, plus out-of-pocket expenses. The goal is to name the new president in early 2019, the board said in a statement.
A different search firm will be named next week for the Boise State University president search to replace Bob Kustra, said Board of Ed spokesman Mike Keckler.
Kustra retired in June after a 10 year run that elevated BSU into the national limelight. The initial company that did the search in the spring 2018 ended with none of the candidates being offered the job.
