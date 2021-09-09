Longtime West Ada history teacher, coach dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19

A longtime and beloved West Ada history teacher died Wednesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Mike McCrady had taught and coached in the district for more than 20 years, most recently at Rocky Mountain High School. He coached football, golf and lacrosse.

“We are extremely sad to hear about the passing of Mike McCrady,” Char Jackson, chief communication officer for the district, said in a written statement. “He was an admired colleague who has made a tremendous impact on the lives of the students and staff across this community, and he will be greatly missed.”

Jackson said the district will be offering counseling and support at Rocky Mountain High School, and for any staff members who have been impacted.

McCrady’s wife, Angie McCrady, had been posting updates on his condition for weeks. On Aug. 9, she posted that he was in the hospital “fighting pneumonia from Covid.” A day later, she said her husband was moved to the ICU and put on a ventilator.

On Wednesday, she posted to Facebook: “Mike is with Jesus.”

Hundreds of people commented on the Facebook post about the impact Mike McCrady made on them. People talked about what a caring teacher he was, how he made his students excited to go to class and how he made them confident in themselves as a coach.

“One of the best teachers I ever had. One of those teachers that makes you look forward to coming,” Facebook user Kenna O’Donnell wrote.

Facebook user Makenna Horton said: “I’m so sorry to hear this — he was an incredible teacher and made my love for history grow so much that one of my minors in college is history. I’ll never forget his impact and the things he taught me as well as countless other students.”

Morgan Fuller, who had McCrady as a teacher about seven years ago, said she would remember him as an “honest, genuine man.” She said he made history fun to learn.

“What stands out so much to me is that he didn’t just want to teach us history, but he wanted to teach us life lessons as we were vulnerable high schoolers,” she told the Idaho Statesman in a Facebook message. “He always taught us the importance of being a courteous and respectful person.”

She still remembers his classroom, and how it was covered in his “favorite things,” which included the Denver Broncos and Captain America.

“Mr. McCrady truly was a special teacher and man that has impacted my life forever and I know he has done the same to so many others,” she said.

A group of parents also paid tribute to McCrady on Wednesday night at the end of the district’s board meeting. The group came together, held hands and said a prayer.

In his bio on West Ada’s website, McCrady mentioned how lucky he was to do what he did.

“When asked how I am doing, my typical answer is always, ‘I’m livin’ the dream,’ ” the bio said. “This is the best job in the world and I look forward to trying to help you experience the best learning environment possible.”

McCrady also taught driver’s education. He is listed as the owner of Rocky Road Driving School on the business website.

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Idaho and across the country. On Tuesday, health officials said the Panhandle Health District and the Idaho North Central District were activating crisis standards of care because of a “massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization.” It is the first time that has become necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School districts across the state have also been seeing large numbers of positive cases since returning to school, forcing several to temporarily close down. On the day that McCrady died, the West Ada School District implemented a mask mandate.

In August, the Weiser School District announced a math teacher had died likely in connection with COVID-19.

Becca Savransky covers education for the Idaho Statesman in partnership with Report for America. The position is partly funded through community support. Click here to donate