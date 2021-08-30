Influential Idaho math teacher dies ‘likely’ in connection with COVID-19

A teacher at Weiser Middle School died this past weekend likely in connection with COVID-19, the school district said.

A letter from the Weiser School District’s superintendent said Marie Thomas, who taught math at Weiser Middle School, died Saturday. Her family confirmed to the district it was “likely COVID-19 related.”

Thomas was described in the letter as a “voice of reason as well as action.”

“Mrs. Thomas was a highly influential and highly respected teacher due to her nature, convictions and involvement,” Superintendent Wade Wilson said in the letter to parents, staff and patrons. “She contributed to many aspects of school operations as a teacher, coach, team leader, volunteer and mentor.”

The school district said it would set up a counseling center at Weiser Middle School and Weiser High School for students who needed support.

“We lost a valued member of our school community and Weiser community on Saturday,” Wilson wrote. “We need to focus our efforts on providing support and healing.”

Wilson told the Idaho Statesman that Thomas had been a teacher in the district for more than 30 years. He said the district is “actively working on filling that void” that she left.

In a post about her death on Facebook that was shared by Weiser Middle School, dozens of people commented. Her former students shared anecdotes about learning from her in school and remembered her as a kind and caring teacher.

COVID-19 cases have been surging in Idaho and across the country over the past several weeks as public health officials warn about the more transmissible delta variant.

Students across the state have been heading back to school in recent weeks. Most districts are not mandating masks, although several have been reconsidering their reopening plans as cases rise.

