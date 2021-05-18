New CWI board member replaces one who resigned, then caused an uproar with social post

The College of Western Idaho has a new member on the board of trustees, replacing a trustee who resigned in March and caused an uproar on her way out.

CWI’s board named Jim Reames as a new trustee during a board meeting on Thursday, according to a news release from the college. The other four members of the board voted unanimously for Reames to join, and he was sworn in during the meeting.

Reames fills the Zone 3 seat that was vacated in March when former trustee April Baylon stepped down to move out of Idaho. Baylon told the Statesman in March that she submitted her resignation a day before she took to Facebook and voiced her disdain for two Republican lawmakers.

“I will always be proud of my Idaho roots and my district 22 but I am officially putting you on notice Representative John Vander Woude and your spawn of Satan Senator Lori Den Hartog,” Baylon wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, March 5. “I’m coming for you.”

The post caused Ada County Republicans to respond on Facebook and call for her resignation on March 7, saying the post was threatening toward the two lawmakers.

Baylon denied to the Statesman that her post was a violent threat, and said she was speaking only in political terms. Baylon said she wanted to do whatever she could to ensure Vander Woude, R-Nampa, and Den Hartog, R-Meridian, would not be reelected.

Though it wasn’t clear at the time, Baylon had already submitted her letter of resignation on Thursday, March 4, a day before the Facebook post. CWI later confirmed that she submitted her resignation March 4.

The CWI board accepted Baylon’s resignation on Monday, March 8, during a special board meeting, opening up the application process for her replacement. The board eventually chose Reames.

“I’m honored to serve on CWI’s Board, and I’m thrilled to work with such a dedicated group of faculty and staff at the College to ensure students have access to high-quality education in the Treasure Valley,” Reames said in a news release from CWI.

Reames is a market president for First Federal Savings and Loan, and serves as vice chair for the Nampa Saint Alphonsus Foundation. He is also a board member for the Nampa Boys and Girls Club, and he used to serve as the board chair for the organization.

“Jim has a passion for helping and serving his community and I’m excited to have him on CWI’s Board,” said board chair Molly Lenty in a news release. “His history of service to the community and his financial background and expertise will be a tremendous asset for the College as we continue to thrive and empower students.”