West Ada middle, high school students could be in class 4 days a week starting March 30

The West Ada School District office shares a campus with Idaho State’s Meridian branch. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Students in grades 6-12 in Idaho’s largest school district could return to classrooms nearly full time at the end of next month.

During a Tuesday night meeting, trustees with the West Ada School District voted to implement in-person classes for middle and high school four days a week starting the week of March 29, with students heading into schools on Tuesday, March 30. As of Wednesday, West Ada has these students in classrooms just two days a week on a hybrid learning schedule.

The decision was made amid a downward trend in Idaho’s coronavirus cases.

With the newly approved plan, the district would keep its “Remote Monday” schedule that has all students working from home for one day to start the week. According to the district’s agenda, the remote learning on Monday helped significantly with contact tracing.

The new schedule would begin only if students and staff meet certain criteria. For instance, in-person classes can move ahead if all West Ada staff have been afforded the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine, including two weeks of time after second doses to reach peak immune response. Also, student and staff virus tests would have to fall below 2% positivity for two weeks.

The board trustees’ vote Tuesday accelerated the start date for the in-person learning expansion from April to late March, because staff would have a chance to get the second dose of vaccine two weeks before the March 30 start date.