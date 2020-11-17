Nampa school board’s closed session met with residents honking horns for over an hour

Nampa School District logo Nampa School District

Honking car horns from local residents caused a disturbance during a special meeting for members of the Nampa School Board.

Though nothing was voted on during the special hearing called Monday, board members entered into an executive session moments after the public meeting began. Executive sessions, which are allowed under Idaho law for specific reasons, are not open to the public and only included members of the Board of Trustees, according to district spokesperson Kathleen Tuck.

According to the board’s agenda, one action item listed for the executive session was in regards to discussion over consideration to hire, dismiss, discipline or to hear complaints regarding a district employee, staff member or student.

Tuck said that shortly after the meeting began, the video call of the meeting hit its capacity of 300 viewers as members of the board went into a separate room for the executive session.

While the video call continued, though no one was in the board room, Tuck said that many of those on the call changed their screen names in support of “Paula,” presumably in reference to the Nampa School District Superintendent Paula Kellerer.

According to Tuck, Kellerer entered the executive session room during the private board session. Tuck was not in the executive session and said she does not know what the board discussed.

About 45 minutes after the board entered into the private session, residents began arriving in their vehicles outside of the district’s building and drivers began honking their car horns. This lasted for the remainder of the executive session and meeting, which ended around 9 p.m.

Though it is not clear what was discussed during the executive session, the Nampa School Board will meet again Tuesday night for another executive session, according to its website.

The only action on the agenda is to “consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent or public school student.”