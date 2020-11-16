‘We desperately need your help,’ schools plead as COVID-19 spikes again in Idaho

Leaders for the Treasure Valley’s largest school districts are urging the public to help get escalating COVID-19 case counts under control, warning the current path puts in-person classes at risk.

“We desperately need your help to ensure students can continue in-person learning at school,” the letter reads. It is signed by superintendents of schools in the 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conferences, as well as the directors of the Central and Southwest health districts.

The letter implores Treasure Valley residents to follow all public health advice to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. It asks residents to wear a face covering, keep their distance from others, wash their hands, follow quarantines and avoid social gatherings and large crowds.

“These are the most effective tools we have right now to fight this virus, keep our hospitals operating, and protect our students, faculty, staff and community,” the letter says. “Using these tools effectively and consistently is the only way we can keep our schools and businesses open, and workers employed.”

The letter notes Ada, Canyon and Gem counties averaged approximately 800 new coronavirus cases per week when schools opened in late August and September. Last week, those three counties reported a combined 3,103 new confirmed cases.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That increase threatens to close schools for in-person learning. The letter notes the health districts have not found significant spread within school buildings. But exposure in the community leads to quarantines in schools.

“That causes significant problems with school operations,” the letter says. “Too many teachers and staff are out sick or in quarantine, and the ones left at school are overloaded.”

Escalating cases and quarantines led the Boise School District to move to fully online learning after the Thanksgiving break. It doesn’t plan to return to classrooms until Jan. 19.

No other Treasure Valley district has followed Boise’s lead, yet. But the current spike could leave schools with no other option.

Central and Southwest district health have also warned the flood of new cases has created backlogs and delays in its investigations, making it impossible to contact all new cases or their close contacts.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“Please, if nothing else, do these things for the people you love most — your wife or husband, your aunt or uncle, your parents and grandparents, and especially your children,” the letter says. “We ask you to join us in doing all that you can to help protect both our school community and the greater community.”

The letter is signed by the superintendents of the West Ada, Boise, Nampa, Vallivue, Caldwell, Kuna, Middleton, Emmett and Mountain Home school districts. Bishop Kelly President Rich Raimondi and Sarah Quilici, the superintendent of Idaho Catholic Schools, also signed.