Idaho had about 1,300 daily COVID-19 cases in the past week. Ada adds nearly 300 Sunday

Idaho again set a record seven-day moving average for new daily coronavirus cases across the state on Sunday as Ada County’s own seven-day moving average tied its record high.

During the past week, Idaho health officials have reported, on average, 1,327 new daily cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It’s the fourth day in the row that the state’s seven-day moving average record has been broken.

Sunday’s average broke Saturday’s record high of 1,289 cases per day. Just last Sunday, Idaho’s average number of COVID-19 cases per day was about 1,100.

The number of daily cases reported decreased slightly on Sunday, with health officials reporting 886 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 probable cases. That broke an unprecedented six-day streak where officials reported more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases each day.

Case counts are typically lower on Sundays, as Eastern Idaho Public Health is the only district to self-report, and other numbers reported through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare do not match district numbers from Saturday.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. Idaho has lost 763 residents to the virus, with a case fatality rate of about 0.94%.

There have been 70,595 confirmed cases reported since the start of the pandemic, plus 11,810 probable cases. Health and Welfare estimates that 35,215 of those cases have recovered.

Also on Sunday, Ada County tied its record high seven-day moving average of 272.7 cases per day. That record was set on Wednesday but numbers fell slightly before Sunday. Ada County had 298 new cases on Sunday, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 18,693 confirmed cases.

Canyon County reported 152 cases on Sunday (11,475 total). Its seven-day moving average jumped to 158, approaching its record high of 170 set in late July.

The following counties also reported new COVID-19 cases on Sunday: Blaine (10 new, 1,020 total), Bonneville (119 new, 4,758 total), Boundary (1 new, 128 total), Camas (1 new, 40 total), Cassia (30 new, 1,692 total), Elmore (8 new, 524 total), Fremont (4 new, 568 total), Gem (13 new, 515 total), Gooding (7 new, 610 total), Jefferson (25 new, 1,006 total), Jerome (12 new, 1,367 total), Kootenai (37 new, 5,373 total), Lemhi (2 new, 349 total), Lincoln (2 new, 250 total), Madison (47 new, 3,009 total), Minidoka (25 new, 1,390 total), Owyhee (4 new, 452 total), Payette (6 new, 1,165 total), Shoshone (4 new, 373 total), Teton (6 new, 370 total), Twin Falls (66 new, 4,915 total), Valley (1 new, 161 total) and Washington (6 new, 518 total).

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 3,168 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 613 admissions to the ICU and 4,521 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Nov. 14, the health system did not have the number of COVID-19 patients and total number of patients available. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 21%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Nov. 14, the health system was reporting 63 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 289 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 24.3%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Nov. 3: Adams Elementary (1), Amity Elementary (4), Boise High (18), Borah High, (14) Capital High (7), Collister Elementary (1), Cynthia Mann Elementary (1), District Services Center (6), East Junior High (5), Fairmont Junior High (3), Frank Church High (5), Grace Jordan Elementary (3), Hawthorne Elementary (4), Highlands Elementary (2), Hillcrest Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (4), Horizon Elementary (4), Jefferson Elementary (2), Liberty Elementary (3), Longfellow Elementary (1), Lowell Elementary (2), Madison Early Childhood Education Center (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Monroe Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Junior High (9), Owyhee Elementary (1), Riverglen Junior High (8), Riverside Elementary (5), Shadow Hills Elementary (1), South Junior High (4), Taft Elementary (1), Timberline High (13), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Valley View Elementary (1), Washington Elementary (1) West Junior High (4), White Pine Elementary (2), Whitney Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (12).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for the weeks of Nov. 1 through Nov. 14: Centennial High (7), Central Academy (2), Eagle Academy (4) Eagle High (31), Meridian Academy (2), Meridian High (14), Mountain View High (30), Renaissance High (4), Rocky Mountain High (17), Crossroads Middle (1), Eagle Middle (4), Heritage Middle (3), Lake Hazel Middle (3), Lewis and Clark Middle (3), Lowell Scott Middle (3), Meridian Middle (1), Pathways Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (2), Star Middle (7), Victory Middle (3), Barbara Morgan STEM (2), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Chaparral Elementary (1), Chief Joseph School of the Arts (2), Christine Donnell (3), Desert Sage Elementary (6), Discovery Elementary (1), Eagle Elementary School of the Arts (3), Frontier Elementary (2), Hillsdale Elementary (6), Hunter Elementary (4), Joplin Elementary (1), Lake Hazel Elementary (3), Mary McPherson (1), McMillan Elementary (2), Meridian Elementary (2), Pepper Ridge (1), Peregrine Elementary (2), Pleasant View Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (2), Seven Oaks Elementary (2), Star Elementary (2), Ustick Elementary (1).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Saturday, Health and Welfare reported that 430,423 people had been tested statewide. About 16.4% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 18,693, Adams 74, Bannock 2,246, Bear Lake 116, Benewah 216, Bingham 1,526, Blaine 1,020, Boise 89, Bonner 658, Bonneville 4,758, Boundary 128, Butte 98, Camas 40, Canyon 11,475, Caribou 253, Cassia 1,692, Clark 39, Clearwater 222, Custer 110, Elmore 524, Franklin 404, Fremont 568, Gem 515, Gooding 610, Idaho 491, Jefferson 1,006, Jerome 1,367, Kootenai 5,373, Latah 1,286, Lemhi 349, Lewis 135, Lincoln 250, Madison 3,009, Minidoka 1,390, Nez Perce 1,488, Oneida 81, Owyhee 452, Payette 1,165, Power 342, Shoshone 373, Teton 370, Twin Falls 4,915, Valley 161, Washington 518.