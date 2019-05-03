Former Fruitland principal, coach likely headed to trial on sex-related misdemeanors

Teresa Fabricius Fruitland School District Superintendent Teresa Fabricius offered this statement in response to Principal Mike Fitch being criminally charged. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fruitland School District Superintendent Teresa Fabricius offered this statement in response to Principal Mike Fitch being criminally charged.

The case of former Fruitland High School principal and boys basketball coach Mike Fitch, who resigned last month amid three sex-related misdemeanor charges, likely will go to trial in July, Judge Matthew Bever said Friday at a pretrial hearing at the Payette County Courthouse.

Parties involved also agreed to move the trial to Canyon County.

Fitch previously pleaded not guilty to the charges. The probable cause affidavit written by Idaho State Police named a fellow Fruitland High employee as the accuser.

The Payette County prosecutor charged Fitch with two counts of sexual battery due to an incident in which he allegedly took the woman’s hand and placed it on his groin, and another incident in which he allegedly touched the woman in a sexual way without her consent while at school, according to the affidavit.

A charge of patronizing a prostitute stems from Fitch allegedly offering to pay the same woman for sex after she declined to have a relationship with him, according to court records.

Two tort claims filed in April alleged that Fitch sexually harassed students, including one who was underage.