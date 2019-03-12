Education

Voters renew $2.5 million levy to help pay for additional resources in Kuna schools

By Michael Katz

March 12, 2019 10:42 PM

A vote to renew a $2.5 million-per-year levy that will pay for additional school resources in the Kuna School District passed Tuesday night.

The levy renewal must be voted on every two years and requires a simple majority. It received 949 votes in favor compared to 683 against, or 58.1 percent in favor. The 1,632 votes equated to just a 12.6 percent turnout.

The levy was first authorized in 2017.

The funds will pay for an additional 20 teachers in overcrowded classrooms as well as textbooks, computers and additional specialized classes, per previous Statesman reporting.

Property owners will continue to pay $500 per $100,000 of taxable value for all school property taxes.

