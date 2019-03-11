West Ada

Kuna to vote Tuesday to renew $2.5 million school district levy

By Kate Talerico

March 11, 2019 03:28 PM

Kuna School District asks voters to approve $2.5 million levy

The Kuna School District is asking voters to renew a two-year levy passed in 2017 that would tax voters a collective $2.5 million extra each year. The district says the funds would go to hire new teachers, replace textbooks and more.
By
Up Next
The Kuna School District is asking voters to renew a two-year levy passed in 2017 that would tax voters a collective $2.5 million extra each year. The district says the funds would go to hire new teachers, replace textbooks and more.
By

Kuna School District residents will vote Tuesday to renew a $2.5 million-per-year levy that it has authorized the for the last two years to pay for additional teachers, technology and school building maintenance.

Idaho law requires that supplemental levies like this one be renewed every two years. The school district has said that the funds will pay for 20 teachers to relieve overcrowded classrooms. The money would also replace English and science textbooks, add school resource officers, pay for Chromebooks for students, and add auto-body repair, diesel mechanics and agricultural classes.

The levy requires a simple majority to pass. Property owners would continue to pay $500 per $100,000 of taxable value in for all school property taxes. That’s more than the levy rate that residents in the West Ada School District approved last year: $377 of taxable value.

As of Monday afternoon, the Ada County Board of Elections had received 41 mail-in ballots and 286 people casting early votes.

Kate Talerico

Kate reports on West Ada and Canyon County for the Idaho Statesman. She previously worked for the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Center for Investigative Reporting and the Providence Business News. She has been published in The Atlantic and BuzzFeed News. Kate graduated from Brown University with a degree in urban studies.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  