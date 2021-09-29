Student arrested at Frank Church High for bringing loaded weapon to school, police say

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A student at Frank Church High was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Boise Police Department.

A school security worker located a firearm in the 18-year-old’s backpack at the high school in Southwest Boise on Wednesday morning and notified school resource officers with Boise Police shortly after 10 a.m., according to a news release.

The Boise student was arrested and taken into custody soon afterward, when it was “discovered the firearm was loaded and had previously been reported stolen,” the release said.

The student was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft of receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property. A misdemeanor charge of possessing a weapon on school property is being routed to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a spokesperson for BPD, Haley Williams.

Because the firearm was not in the student’s possession when the police resource officers arrived, that misdemeanor charge could not be filed on Wednesday, according to Williams.

The student was booked into the Ada County Jail on Wednesday on the felony charge.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said there is not an “associated threat” to the school or other individuals there.