13-year-old girl arrested at Rigby Middle School for having gun, Idaho authorities say

By Nate Sunderland EastIdahoNews.com

A 13-year-old female student was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly having a firearm at Rigby Middle School.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said the student was found in a school bathroom with the gun and was apprehended by the school resource officer.

No shots were fired, Anderson said

The incident occurred at about 9:15 a.m., according to Jefferson County dispatchers.

EastIdahoNews.com received multiple calls and emails about a lockdown situation at Jefferson schools. Shortly afterward, Jefferson County School District 251 issued the following statement:

“There has been an incident at Rigby Middle School. A student did have a weapon but the issue was resolved by the resource officer. There are no injuries and all of the students are safe. School will continue at Rigby Middle School today but parents may choose to pick up their students. Thank you.”

Two students and a custodian were shot, but not killed, during a shooting at Rigby Middle School in May. The alleged shooter was a sixth-grade female.

