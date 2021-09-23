Idaho funeral home officially under criminal investigation over decomposing bodies

A Pocatello Police Department vehicle sits outside of Downard Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 3. An investigation into reports of decomposing bodies is now a criminal case. EastIdahoNews.com

The Pocatello Police Department has confirmed the case against Downard Funeral Home is now being considered a criminal investigation, EastIdahoNews.com reported Thursday.

That statement is part of a department news release distributed Thursday afternoon.

In the release, police officials say that computers seized during the Sept. 3 execution of a search warrant at the funeral home have been transported to the Intermountain West Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory office in Boise for examination.

Upon completion of the lab’s examination, detectives will examine any documents retrieved, as well as other documents seized during the execution of the search warrant.

“Officers are continuing to work through the more than 600 tips and requests for information related to the case,” the release reads. “Again, we thank the community for their support and patience while detectives work through the case.”

The release also states that examination of all evidence will take time before it can be presented to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police continue attempts to identify the final body found at Downard — Subject No. 11.

“The remains have been examined by the Ada County Coroner, and DNA samples have been taken from the subject as well as reference samples from possible family members to help positively identify the individual,” the release reads. “At this time, detectives are awaiting the reports from the Ada County Coroner and the DNA results from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services office.”

There are also multiple cremated remains that officers are attempting to identify.

In the meantime, Downard Funeral Home remains closed, and owner Lance Peck no longer has a license to practice as a mortician. So far no arrests have been made or charges filed in the case.