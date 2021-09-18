One man dead and another is injured after shooting in Caldwell; suspects unknown

One man died after a shooting Friday night in Caldwell. Getty Images/iStockphoto

One man died after a shooting Friday night in Caldwell, police said.

Caldwell Police responded to reports of shots fired about 10:50 p.m. Friday near North Indiana Avenue and Hillcrest Lane.

Officers found “evidence of a recent shooting,” but “no suspects or victims were on the scene,” police said in a news release.

Two men later checked into West Valley Medical Center with gunshot wounds. One man, 18, died at the hospital. The other man, 19, is in stable condition, police said.

Suspects in the case are currently unknown.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. They are asking anyone with information to contact Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531.

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 12:20 PM.