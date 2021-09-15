Boise man sentenced to 28 years in prison for sexually abusing young girl

A Boise man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for sexually abusing a child, according to Idaho’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Joseph Anthony Lee, 38, pleaded guilty in March to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor as part of a plea deal, according to a news release. He was sentenced on Monday.

The investigation started when a 13-year-old girl reported that Lee had abused her for years, the release said. Boise Police Department investigators searched Lee’s residence in January 2020 and seized his cellphone, and they found “explicit images and videos that Lee had produced of himself sexually abusing the victim,” according to the release. It noted that police “also located numerous files of child pornography depicting other children.”

Lee was initially charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography, according to an indictment. Two charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Lee was also ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to the victims in his images, and he will have to register as a sex offender.

“As parents, colleagues, teachers and caregivers, we must be vigilant in reporting these types of crimes to law enforcement,” acting Idaho U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez said in the release. “Please help us prevent child abuse.”

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 3:12 PM.