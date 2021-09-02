Boise man arrested in Oregon on suspicion of murder and battery charges, police say

The Boise man was arrested in Oregon on Aug. 26, 2021.

A Boise man was arrested in Oregon last month on suspicion of murder and battery charges dating from Dec. 2020, according to Boise Police.

Lance Garver, 51, was arrested on Aug. 26 by Columbia County, Oregon, sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of felony second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges, as well as a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to police, according to a police press release.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Boise police responded to a report of a battery at a residence, the release said. Officers found two injured adult males who were taken to a hospital for treatment. The men knew each other, police said, and investigators with BPD Violent Crimes determined that Garver had been involved in the fight.

One of the injured males was treated and released, but the second man died in the hospital in Jan. 2021.

“Several months later, after a complete and thorough investigation and after a final decision on cause of death by the medical examiner, the deceased man’s death was determined to be a murder,” the release said.

Police passed the investigation on to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, and a warrant was issued for Garver’s arrest. Garver is currently in the Columbia County Jail, pending extradition to Idaho, the release said.

Second-degree murder charges are punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison, while aggravated battery is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.