Boise police looking for two children they say could be in danger. Here’s the latest

Boise police are searching for two children they believe may be in danger and were last seen with two adults.

Officers are looking for two children, ages 1 and 3, who were last seen with their mother, identified by police only as Destiny, and the 1-year-old’s father, named Lucio, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.

The children were last seen around 11 a.m. Monday in a parking lot near the 5000 block of West Overland Road.

“Following an incident reported at that location, police are concerned for the health and safety of the children and believe they may be in danger,” police said in the news release.

Destiny and Lucio were seen leaving the parking lot in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe with the Idaho license plate 1A 6962V.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you or someone you know has information on the whereabouts of the two children, Lucio or Destiny, please call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

You can also send tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 208- 343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343COPS.com.