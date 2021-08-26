Ada County sheriff: Eagle man arrested in connection with 2019 Hidden Springs beating

Roger Adrian Quinn was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2019 beating carried out by his brother, Craig Robert Falk. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Over a year and a half after a Georgia man was arrested for beating a woman inside the garage of her home in Hidden Springs, the man’s brother — and her ex-husband — has been arrested in connection with the same crime.

Craig Robert Falk, 64, of Georgia, attacked a woman in her driveway near Eagle in December 2019 with a metal bar, according to a post on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website. Falk was charged with aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon during a felony and burglary, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to all three counts and is serving a prison sentence of up to 20 years, with eligibility for parole after 11.

During that crime’s investigation, investigators determined that Falk had acted on another’s behalf, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Falk’s brother, Roger Adrian Quinn, has long been a suspect in the attack, and investigators now say they have enough evidence to prove it.

On Aug. 17, deputies responded to a report of an abandoned car near Eagle Road and Idaho 44, according to the Sheriff’s Office. At the site, police found a man who appeared to be living in the car and who gave a false name, but later provided a driver’s license that identified him as Quinn, 60, of Eagle. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to police and booked into the Ada County Jail, after which he was released on a $300 bond.

“Detectives continued to work on the case and developed evidence Quinn lied to Falk in 2019 and encouraged him to attack the woman,” the release said. He also “paid for a plane ticket for Falk to get to Boise, and gave him information on where she would be,” it added.

Quinn was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday on a charge of criminal solicitation to commit a crime. He appeared in court Thursday. At the hearing, investigators said Quinn tried to have his ex-wife killed after he lost custody of their daughter, according to KTVB. In the vehicle found in Eagle, investigators found a handgun, knife, zip-ties, a garbage bag, a wig, a ghillie (or camouflage) suit, a construction worker outfit and multiple license plates, KTVB reported.