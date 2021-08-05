Crime

Boise Police close block of Bannock Street after alleged assault. Suspect arrested.

Boise Police cordon off Bannock Street between 17th and 18th Streets on Thursday evening after responding to an assault and arresting a suspect.
A suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a weapon on West Bannock Street on Thursday evening, according to the Boise Police Department, which had a large presence in the area and blocked off Bannock between 17th and 18th streets.

Police were dispatched to the scene at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to a BPD spokesperson, Haley Williams. One victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams declined to say what kind of weapon was involved. The investigation is ongoing.

The police presence in the downtown block included at least eight BPD vehicles and a dozen Boise officers, who were all still present as the time neared 9 p.m. There also was one Garden City Police vehicle at the scene. Officers could be seen interviewing residents of the block.

