Fire in South Boise destroys garage and displaces family, but they escape injury

An early morning fire on Kootenai Street caused a garage roof to collapse, according to the Boise Fire Department.

At around 3 a.m. Thursday, the fire department responded to the 2000 block of West Kootenai Street, near the Depot Bench, where a fire in a detached garage was burning, according to a tweet from the department.

Four engines, two trucks, two battalion chiefs, Emergency Medical Services and Boise Police responded to the fire, according to the Boise Fire Department.

“The roof of the garage collapsed and smoke and fire also caused damage to the exterior of the home,” read a fire department tweet. “Everyone inside of the home got out safely and there were no injuries.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to a spokesperson for BFD, Haley Williams.

The displaced family is “being assisted by the Boise Fire Local 149 Burnout Fund,” which provides short-term assistance to families whose homes burn, the department said.