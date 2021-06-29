Man shot by Boise police officers near Eyrie Way is still in the hospital

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man shot by Boise police officers remains hospitalized after the incident that took place Sunday night.

A Boise Police Department spokesperson said Tuesday that the man was last known to be in critical but stable condition.

On Sunday afternoon, police were notified that a man entered a home and reportedly left with a 14-year-old boy, and police believed the boy to be in “immediate danger.”

On the same night, the department said in a series of tweets that police were looking for Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, a man connected to a missing boy identified only as Salayman.

Officers later found the man driving near the reported abduction site and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the car fled. Police believed a person in the car matched the description of the missing 14-year-old.

Eventually police stopped the car by executing a PIT maneuver, which involves an officer using their car to hit the tail end of someone’s car in the hopes of making it turn around to disable it.

Officers “confronted the suspect” and later shot their guns due to “immediate danger presented by the suspect,” according to a news release from BPD after the shooting. Police rendered first aid on the man before he was taken to the hospital. The boy was medically evaluated and was safe after the shooting, according to police.

It was not immediately clear how many officers fired their weapons at the man.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force will conduct the investigation, which was still ongoing as of Tuesday. The investigation will be led by members of the Garden City Police Department. Investigations into police shootings can typically take weeks or months.