Two Idaho men arrested on battery charges after reported fight at Ann Morrison Park

Two Idaho men were arrested Saturday after they allegedly assaulted someone during a fight near Ann Morrison Park.

According to the Boise Police Department, a 28-year-old Nampa man and 22-year-old Caldwell man were both booked into the Ada County Jail just after 6 p.m. Saturday on single felony counts of aggravated battery.

Boise police were dispatched to Ann Morrison Park on Saturday after hearing a report of a fight and an injured person. Paramedics and police arrived and found an individual with critical injuries near the Boise River floating take-out area of the park, according to a news release from the police department.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. BPD said in a news release Monday that the victim was last known to be in critical but stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in a fight with two men, and police believe they have located the two responsible. Police booked the two Canyon County residents into jail Saturday evening.

Police say there were “many” witnesses to the fight, and the BPD is looking to talk with anyone who saw the incident firsthand.

If you or someone you know has photos or videos of the incident, please call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 208-343-COPS (2677) or leaving a tip online at www.343COPS.org.