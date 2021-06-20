Boise police looking for witnesses in fight that left victim with ‘critical’ injuries

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boise police are looking for witnesses to a fight that left one person with critical injuries and two men with felony charges, according to a police news release.

The Boise Police Department said officers responded to reports of a fight at the Boise River floating take-out area at Ann Morrison Park around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. They found an injured person, who was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, officials said. The injured person, who has not been publicly identified, is said to be in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The victim was reportedly in a fight with “at least two other males,” police said. Around 6:30 p.m., two men were arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery.

Police said many people witnessed the fight and urged them to share their accounts of the incident — particularly photos or videos. Witnesses can contact police non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or 343cops.org.