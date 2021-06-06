Police looking for witnesses to knife fight in downtown Boise that injured 2 men

Boise police are looking for witnesses to a knife fight that left two men injured early Sunday.

The altercation occurred around 12:45 a.m. at Eighth and Main streets in downtown Boise, police said in a news release. Two men, believed to be those involved in the fight, were transported to a local hospital with stab wounds. The extent of the wounds wasn’t immediately clear, nor were the circumstances of the fight.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call non-emergency police dispatch at 208-377-6790. Information can also be via Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or by using the P3 app.