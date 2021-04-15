A fourth Idaho man is arrested for storming Capitol on Jan. 6. Here’s what we know

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. TNS

Federal law enforcement officials arrested a Nampa man for allegedly assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Duke Edward Wilson, 66, was arrested Thursday by members of the FBI based in Salt Lake City, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia.

Wilson is charged with entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building; obstruction of an official proceeding; and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Investigators say Wilson entered a tunnel area of the Capitol where rioters were pushing against police to try to break into the building. Footage posted to YouTube and body cameras from U.S. Capitol Police reportedly captured Wilson pulling on Capitol doors before he was sprayed with tear gas.

Wilson allegedly grabbed a PVC pipe and began jabbing officers before throwing the pipe at police.

The Nampa man was arrested Thursday without incident.

Wilson is at least the fourth Idahoan to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, and the third from the Treasure Valley.

The riot occurred two weeks before inauguration day, led by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The riot left several people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The rioters, some of them armed, broke through doors, broke glass, knocked down barricades, stole items from the Senate chamber and from offices, and caused lawmakers to take cover after being evacuated.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with more information.