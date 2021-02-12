Second Idaho man arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

Federal authorities have arrested a second Idaho resident in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Pope, a Sandpoint man, was taken into custody without incident by FBI special agents on Friday morning, according to a news release from the FBI.

Pope was arrested on several federal charges, including obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

FBI agents also arrested his brother — Topeka, Kansas, resident William Pope — on the same charges.

Michael Pope was scheduled to make his first appearance in a Boise federal court Friday afternoon via video call.

Pope is now the second Idaho man to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. Treasure Valley resident Josiah Colt turned himself in last month after he was seen jumping onto the floor of the U.S. Senate and posting videos on social media that depicted him admitting to being involved. Colt issued a public apology for his actions.

Other Idaho residents were seen in Washington, D.C., that day, but as of Friday they have not been arrested or charged in connection to the storming of the Capitol on the day Congress was certifying the election victory of President Joe Biden.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once more information is available.