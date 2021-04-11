Meridian police searching for man who allegedly stabbed 14-year-old at Wahooz on Saturday

Police are looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a teenage boy at a Meridian business on Saturday evening, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Ln., around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials said a 14-year-old boy was stabbed by an unidentified suspect who then fled Wahooz in a black BMW with Canyon County license plates. The suspect was wearing a black shirt, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were not immediately clear. Police did not say if the victim and suspect appeared to know one another. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or the suspect is urged to call Meridian Police at 208-846-7300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.