Police pump CS gas into West Boise home to end standoff with wanted Caldwell man

To end a standoff, police pumped gas into a home in West Boise on Thursday morning to get the suspect to surrender, according to a news release.

Tommy Eyton, 28 of Caldwell, was wanted on a felony probation violation. In 2019, he was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance after entering into a plea agreement. In addition to a community service requirement, he received 5 years of probation, according to court records.

Eyton violated his probation on March 11, and the Boise Police Department was made aware of his location early Thursday morning, according to its release. He spoke with police on the phone and confirmed that he was alone at a house on W. Musket Street, but Eyton refused to surrender.

After BPD crisis negotiators spent time attempting to draw him out, they eventually brought in a Special Operations Unit “because of the suspect’s criminal history and his possible access to weapons,” according to the release.

The team pumped CS gas, similar to tear gas, into the house, after which Eyton evacuated. He was examined by medics before being booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to the release.