Former University of Idaho employee charged with misuse of public money, forgery

A former University of Idaho official allegedly misused public money and is facing three felony charges.

The former University of Idaho associate director of alumni relations allegedly made more than $2,700 in unauthorized purchases on his U of I purchase card between 2019 and 2020, including two for which he submitted false receipts, according to court documents.

Tim Helmke, 49, of Moscow, has been charged with three felonies: misuse of public money by a public employee and two counts of forgery.

Helmke allegedly used his purchase card to spend $2,768.34 at a Moscow Bear Boosters auction, Moscow Chamber of Commerce auction and Best Western Plus University Inn trivia night — as well as on theater tickets and books, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Helmke made his initial appearance in Latah County Magistrate Court on Monday in front of Judge Megan Marshall. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Latah County 2nd District Court. He is scheduled for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Monday in front of Judge John Judge.

The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony misuse of public funds in excess of $300 is 14 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty for felony forgery is 14 years in prison.

Helmke’s employment at the university ended in October, U of I spokesperson Jodi Walker said. He is still listed as president of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce board of directors on the chamber’s website, but attempts Monday to confirm whether he serves in that role were unsuccessful.